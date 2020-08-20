Seven O'clock release a group teaser image for comeback album 'Highway'

Seven O'clock have released a dramatic, red group teaser image for their comeback album, 'Highway'.

The group will be returning with an upgraded, powerful image and sound for 'Highway', as indicated by the members' chic black outfits, charismatic expressions, and the overall tense atmosphere.

If you missed the Seven O'clock members' individual concept image series earlier this month, you can also find them below. Seven O'clock's 'Highway' album will be released online this August 22, before the physical version of the album and the group's comeback MV also drop later on August 29.

