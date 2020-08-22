BLACKPINK is the #1 singer (including non-idols) in terms of brand value for August

BLACKPINK has topped the brand-value chart for all singers in August.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BLACKPINK was at the top of the August data, followed by BTS and Lim Young Woong. 167,302,895 pieces of data were examined from July 22nd to Aug 22nd.

The rest of the singers ranked were, in order, Kang Daniel, IU, Red Velvet, Young Tak, Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Lee Chan Won, Oh My Girl, Sunmi, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, TWICE, EXO, Seventeen, Jessi, Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Jang Min Ho, Jung Dong Won, Kim Chung Ha, GFriend, MAMAMOO, Baekhyun (EXO), Rain, ITZY, Kim Hee Jae, Joy (Red Velvet), and Song Ga In.

Congratulations to everyone!