BLACKPINK is the #1 singer (including non-idols) in terms of brand value for August

BLACKPINK has topped the brand-value chart for all singers in August.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BLACKPINK was at the top of the August data, followed by BTS and Lim Young Woong. 167,302,895 pieces of data were examined from July 22nd to Aug 22nd.

The rest of the singers ranked were, in order, Kang DanielIURed VelvetYoung TakHwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Lee Chan WonOh My GirlSunmi(G)I-DLEIZ*ONETWICEEXOSeventeenJessiTaeyeon (Girls' Generation), Jang Min HoJung Dong WonKim Chung HaGFriendMAMAMOOBaekhyun (EXO), RainITZYKim Hee JaeJoy (Red Velvet), and Song Ga In.

Congratulations to everyone!

Yess we blinks stay winning these haters can stay mad Periodt <3

Lolssss the downvote though.

