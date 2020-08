A.C.E dropped their final images for 'HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.

'HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy' is A.C.E's fourth mini-album and will include title song "Favorite Boys". The boys have been donning various traditional-themed wear, showing the beauty of Korean fashion in all of their teasers.

Check out the latest batch below. 'HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy' will be released on September 2nd.