Ahn Jae Hyun will not be on 'New Journey to the West 8'.

Instead, season 8 will be run by Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Kyuhyun, Song Min Ho, and P.O, the same as season 7. The new season is preparing to film, being careful of the social distancing guidelines set by the government. Originally, season 8 was supposed to start filming in August, but filming is being delayed because of COVID-19.

Are you looking forward to the new season?