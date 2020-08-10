A man contemplates about plastic surgery as he states he wants to look like Cha Eun Woo

On the episode of KBS Joy 'Ask Anything' that aired on August 10th KST, a man and a woman in their 30s appeared to speak about their contemplation over plastic surgery.



Lee Soo Geun asked the two if they were going to get married but the two people replied that this was the first time they met each other. The man and woman actually appeared on the show because they are concerned over receiving numerous amount of plastic surgery but could not quit.



The woman confessed, "I keep discovering flaws on myself the more I do plastic surgery. I didn't receive a lot of plastic surgery but I did my eyes, nose, and lips." and made the hosts surprised. She continued to state, "When I first got my eyes done, they were pretty. So I wanted to become prettier so I continued to get the surgery. I got my eyes done so many times that I can't close my eyes properly when I sleep."



In response to this host, Seo Jang Hoon advised, "You should find a clinic that can fix eyelids and receive a consultation to fix it. Even though it will cost you a bit more money, I think it's better to go to a trustworthy clinic. There's nothing more beautiful than looking natural. You don't have the natural youth because you got plastic surgery that's very noticeable. it's better to work on inner beauty than outer beauty."







The man also came to the show because of his contemplation over receiving multiple plastic surgeries. He stated, "I got orthognathic surgery when I was in high school. I also did my nose twice and got my eyes done." Lee Soo Geun asked the man, "What are your reasons for wanting so many plastic surgeries?" in which the man replied, "I want to keep getting plastic surgery like wanting to go on the roller coaster over and over again."

Seo Jang Hoon replied to the man saying, "If you get more (plastic surgery) you'll look more greasy" and the man half-jokingly came back with, "I guess I can't look like Cha Eun Woo..." Suddenly there was an awkward silence.



The silence was broken when Seo Jang Hoon replied, "Listen carefully, you can't spew out 'Cha Eun Woo' just anywhere and anytime. It's rude" making everyone laugh.









