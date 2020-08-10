Actress Park Bo Young donates 20 million KRW (~16,860 USD) to help flood victims

Actress Park Bo Young lent a helping hand to those who have been affected by flooding due to the recent heavy rainfall in Korea.



According to New1 on August 10th KST, Park Bo Young donated 20 million KRW (~16,860 USD) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.



It was revealed that Park Bo Young delivered donations to help local flood victims affected by the recent downpours across the country.



Park Bo Young had also previously donated 50 million KRW (~42,150 USD) to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID19). Once again, she had warmed the hearts of netizens as she donated to help many people recover from the flood damages this summer.



Meanwhile, Park Bo Young has received much love from her dramas such as 'Abyss' and 'Oh My Ghost!'. She gained popularity through her movie 'Scandal Makers' and is now confirmed to shoot the movie 'Concrete Utopia'.

