A Korean YouTuber sets fire to his private part on live YouTube broadcast and receives second degree burns

Many netizens are shocked and disturbed as a Korean YouTuber put on a bizarre fire show.

YouTuber Shin Tae Il communicated with viewers through a live broadcast on his YouTube channel on August 6th KST. YouTuber Shin Tae Il is known to do a live broadcast and play videogames with his viewers.

On this particular day, one of his viewers suggested a penalty for the YouTuber if he doesn't come in first place in the videogame 'Fall Guys'. Shin Tae Il decided to take on the challenge but unfortunately could not come in first place in the video game.

As a penalty, viewers requested Shin Tae Il to set his private area on fire for five seconds. Ultimately, Shin Tae Il came back wearing only his underwear and began to pour lighting fluid on his private area.

Finally, he brought the lighter to his underwear and set fire to it. As soon as the fire increased, Shin Tae Il made a screaming face as he yelled out in pain.

He ran out of the camera frame as he continued to scream out in agony. He stayed on the floor for a while as he moaned. Soon later, he states that he had been burned and that he's in a lot of pain.

Many netizens were shocked by this whole ordeal as some stated that they didn't know he would actually go through with it and set his private part on fire. Others were impressed with the YouTuber stating "Tae Il kept his end of the deal. Can't believe he did it."







The YouTuber later revealed through his social media that he had gone to the hospital and received a diagnosis of second-degree burns.







