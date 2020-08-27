League of Legends' virtual pop group K/DA with (G)I-DLE's Miyeon and Soyeon returns with new song "THE BADDEST" and details about their upcoming EP

The popular League of Legends' virtual pop girl group K/DA is making a comeback with their new song "BADDEST". Making their debut back in 2018 with the song "POP/STARS", the virtual group is making a comeback after two years.

The virtual group features Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, and Akali - the game characters from League of Legends - and made their debut through the 2018 League of Legends World Championships. Since then, the group gained explosive popularity and had fans waiting for their comeback.

The song "BADDEST" is sung by Soyeon and Miyeon of (G)I-DLE, the group who previously sang the song "POP/STARS", alongside new collaborators, Bea Miller and Wolftyla.



K/DA will also release their debut EP, which includes "THE BADDEST", as well as all-new tracks featuring a wide range of artists who will be revealed at a later time. The EP will be released from the Riot Games Music label and will be released later this year.



The girl group has already released the lyric music video for their new song and will be releasing more details on their upcoming EP on their social media accounts such as Twitter and Instagram.





So stay tuned for more updates and follow K/DA's social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter for more details on their EP!





