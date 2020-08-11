A Pink's Hayoung, TWICE's Jihyo, & Mina leave celebrity soccer team 'FC RUMORw' after malicious rumors

Back on August 11, A Pink member Hayoung greeted fans via a 'V Live' broadcast, where she revealed, "I want to talk about the soccer team."

She continued, "I left the soccer team after my birthday. [TWICE's] Jihyo and Mina left as well. We did not leave the team because of any issues, but because many people around us were suffering due to the false rumors and suspicions about the team, and also because we didn't want to worry the fans."

Hayoung opened up to fans about her difficult decision, as she explained, "It was started with good intentions, to have a healthy hobby, but if people keep seeing this in a different light than we originally intended that there's no meaning to it. There were some fans who commented that they wanted me to leave the team. Seeing that, I felt that even if I'm not guilty about anything, people will continue to misunderstand; so I've decided to just put a stop to all issues."

She wrapped up with, "It was because I wanted to play with some same-age friends rather than play by myself, but now even my friends are upset because of the rumors. If I want to continue playing, then I can play on my own quietly, away from the public's attention so [we] decided to leave in order to stop worrying our fans."

Previously, A Pink's Hayoung excited fans by revealing that female celebrities including her, TWICE's Jihyo and Mina, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung and Nayoung, EXID's Junghwa, actress Kim Sae Ron, and more would be establishing a new celebrity women's soccer team, 'FC RUMORw'. However, after this news made headlines, netizens began accusing the 'FC RUMORw' team of associating with another celebrity men's soccer team, 'FC RUMOR', outside of the soccer field.