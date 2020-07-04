Zico visits broadcaster Jang Sung Kyu’s home to do “Summer Hate” challenge with his children





On July 4, Jang Sung Kyu posted a picture of Zico’s visit to his home on Instagram.





In the caption, he says:

“A man who keeps his promise.

In order to fulfill the promise he made about getting charted first, he visited my home today.

My family’s motto has changed today.”

Earlier on, Zico appeared on MBC’s radio program ‘Good Morning FM Jang Sung Kyu’ hosted by Jang Sung Kyu. During the program, he promised that he would do a ‘Summer Hate’ challenge with Jang Sung Kyu’s children at Jang Sung Kyu’s house if the song wins first place.

The song topped the music charts on July 2 and Zico asked for the location of Jang Sung Kyu’s home on Instagram, stating that he would go to fulfill his promise.

Meanwhile, check out Zico’s latest song ‘Summer Hate’ below!