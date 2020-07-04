HIGHLIGHT’s Doojoon talks about being encouraged to serve as a professional sergeant in the army

On the July 4 episode of ‘Point of Omniscient Interfere’ featured HIGHLIGHT’s leader Doojoon who was recently discharged from the military.

Doojoon talked about how during his time in the military, he has became healthier both mentally and physically thanks to the regular lifestyle. On top of that, he also revealed, “I have heard people telling me to serve seriously as a professional sergeant.”

In the episode, one of Doojoon’s manager also talked about how Doojoon is still living in his military memories, and no matter what they talk about, the topic always ends up being about military.

This episode of ‘Point of Omniscient Interfere’ recorded a 5.6% viewership, ranking 1st among the entertainment programs aired at the same time.