Han Seo Hee, who tested positive for "drugs" again has set her Instagram to private

The social media personality, Han Seo Hee, has gone under the radar and hid from the online community after she allegedly tested positive for illegal drug usage during probation for her previous drug usage.

A media outlet reported on July 10th that Han Seo Hee went through an unexpected urine test conducted by the probation office and has tested positive for the second time. Since then, her Instagram account has been changed to private and she had disappeared from the online community.

It is reported that there are possibilities that Han Seo Hee will serve three years in prison in the worst-case-scenario since she has tested positive during the probation period of her previous drug charges.



An official from the city authorities has stated that "Individuals who have been put under probation for marijuana charges can be tested unexpectedly during the period of their probation. Also, if the individual has tested positive in one of these testings, they will not be to avoid an investigation from the prosecutors."



Now, there are growing interests in whether Han Seo Hee will be re-investigated and arrested in the future to serve her time in prison for her second account on illegal drug usage.



