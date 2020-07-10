On July 10th, the ever-so-popular TV show 'The Voice Korea' aired its final episode for the season. In this finale, the semi-finals and finals were aired along with the announcement of the winner for this season.

The 'Voice Korea' is the Korean version of the hit TV show 'The Voice.' It first aired season 1 and season 2 back in 2012 and 2013. It has been seven years since its last season. So, many viewers were excited to hear the news of Season 3 in 2020.

It has been almost two months since its first episode, which aired on May 29th. Now the season finale has come and the winner for 'The Voice Korea' is Kim Ji Hyun (Golden/G.Soul). He is the final winner voted by viewers and has won 50 million KRW (approximately $41,635) along with the chance to release his own album.

All the contestants put on their best performance as they competed in the show. The runner up was contestant Jeon Cheol Min, with Park Da Eun and Kim Min Kyung coming in third and fourth place respectively.

Here are the performances for the final round of 'The Voice of Korea 2020'.





