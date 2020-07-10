Fans amused after EXO Baekhyun's fan page master closes his fan page for this reason

On July 10, netizens had a laugh when one netizen posted on an online community a capture of a conversation between a fan page master and another fan. The fan page was dedicated to EXO's Baekhyun and the reason for closing this fan page was the fan page master had to serve in the army.

This post begins off by saying that the fan page master closed the fan page in January of last year but then made a donation under Baekhyun's name this March.

She continued to say she heard various reasons for closing a fan site but this was a reason she heard for the first time and posted a screen capture.

Although this was a comment made back in 2019, netizens were reminded of the reality of the mandatory army service that Korean men have to serve.

One netizen said another fan page master closed their fan page when he had to go to the army as well.

Netizens' commented:

"I think there was another fan page master who used to manage the fan page for Infinite's L who closed his fan page because he had to go to the army. And L made a video asking 'Army? you're going to the army??' I think I should find it."

"this one is also a pretty memorable reason to close a fan page. I think another funny reason is when the fan page master's mom closed the page."

"I guess EXO has a lot of male fans."

"LOL the home page master's going to the army. I thought they were saying Baekhyun was going."

"I wonder how he would feel if Baekhyun served in the same division of army as him when he goes to the army."

"I think a fan of BTOB wanted to join the army at the same time as the members so they can be discharged at the same time."

