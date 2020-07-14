Source Music confirms that GFriend will not appear on MBC's 'Show! Music Core'

Source Music has confirmed that GFriend will not appear on 'Show! Music Core'.

On July 14 KST, the agency under Big Hit Label announced that GFriend will not appear on the weekly MBC music program. Media outlets suspect that the reason for this decision relates to rumors of a possible 'feud' between Big Hit Label and MBC.

After BTS's absence from '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' due to scheduling concerns, rumors surfaced online that MBC is purposefully refusing to allow the label's artists to appear in their programs. While MBC has denied such rumors, Big Hit Label and its subsidiary agencies have not responded to the issue at all.

Recently, Seventeen from Pledis Entertainment under Big Hit Label also did not appear on 'Show! Music Core' for their promotions with 'Heng:garae'. Entertainment insiders suspect that the same case has been applied to GFriend.

In other news, GFriend made their official comeback with '回: Song of the Sirens' on July 13 KST.



