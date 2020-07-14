1

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Source Music confirms that GFriend will not appear on MBC's 'Show! Music Core'

AKP STAFF

Source Music has confirmed that GFriend will not appear on 'Show! Music Core'.

On July 14 KST, the agency under Big Hit Label announced that GFriend will not appear on the weekly MBC music program. Media outlets suspect that the reason for this decision relates to rumors of a possible 'feud' between Big Hit Label and MBC. 

After BTS's absence from '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' due to scheduling concerns, rumors surfaced online that MBC is purposefully refusing to allow the label's artists to appear in their programs. While MBC has denied such rumors, Big Hit Label and its subsidiary agencies have not responded to the issue at all.

Recently, Seventeen from Pledis Entertainment under Big Hit Label also did not appear on 'Show! Music Core' for their promotions with 'Heng:garae'. Entertainment insiders suspect that the same case has been applied to GFriend.

In other news, GFriend made their official comeback with '回: Song of the Sirens' on July 13 KST. 

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
2 2,022 Share 50% Upvoted

-1

Mei_Matsumoto-14,236 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-4

staretitties-23 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

One less show to be a loser on.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jennie, Zico, BTS, EVERGLOW, (G)I-DLE, iKON, ITZY, IZ*ONE, Kim Chung Ha, Momoland, NCT 127, NCT Dream, TWICE
Top 20 most viewed dance practice videos in 2020
6 hours ago   23   11,187

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND