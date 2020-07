SM Entertainment and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra have released a teaser of the orchestra version of Red Velvet's "Red Flavor".



On July 15, SM Entertainment revealed the teaser clip below of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra playing the orchestra version of Red Velvet's 2017 hit song "Red Flavor". Renowned music director and producer Park In Young is said to have participated in the orchestral rearrangement of the song.



Take a look at the teaser below! What do you think?