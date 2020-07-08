The Boyz' Hyunjae reveals cover MV for IU's 'When Love Passes By'

The Boyz' Hyunjae revealed a cover music video for IU's "When Love Passes By".



In the MV above, Hyunjae spends a lonely day outside and takes a walk by the bridge. "When Love Passes By" is from IU's 2014 album 'A Flower Bookmark', which is a cover of Lee Moon Sae's track of the same name.



In other news, The Boyz were the final winners on Mnet's competitive reality series 'Road to Kingdom'.



Take a look at Hyunjae's "When Love Passes By" cover MV above!



