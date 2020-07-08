Red Velvet's Joy & Park Sung Gwang to guest on Gangwon special of 'The Cheap Tour'

On July 8, tvN confirmed to various media outlets that "Red Velvet's Joy and Park Sung Gwang will be joining 'The Cheap Tour' as guests during the Gangwon-do episode. They wrapped up filming for the episode with the cast back on July 7."

Red Velvet's Joy will be appearing as a a guest traveler on 'The Cheap Tour' for the second trip in a row after joining the cast's Jeju island episode, which began airing last week. This will mark comedian Park Sung Gwang's first guest appearance on 'The Cheap Tour', as well as his first time working together with the main cast including Park Myung Soo, Kim Jun Ho, and Super Junior's Kyuhyun.



Meanwhile, tvN's 'The Cheap Tour' airs every Tuesdays at 7:40 PM KST.