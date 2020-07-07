MBC responds to reports of Chuseok special '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' taking place with no audience

On July 8, various media outlets reported the possibility of MBC's signature idol variety program 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' taking place this Chuseok without audiences present.

This year, the Chuseok holiday in Korea falls on October 1, officially marking September 30 through October 2 as designated national holidays. Back in February of this year, MBC successfully hosted another Lunar New Year special '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' with sporting categories like track and field, archery, wrestling, e-sports, horseback riding, etc.

Regarding plans for the Chuseok edition of the '2020 ISAC', MBC stated, "We are currently looking over various options, including whether or not we can hold the event."

What do you think of the 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' taking place without fans present?