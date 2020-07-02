Red Velvet releases 5th teaser image for Irene and Seulgi's 'Monster' unit debut

Red Velvet revealed the fifth set of teaser images for Irene and Seulgi's upcoming unit debut. These teaser images are making fans more excited about their first unit debut.

SM Entertainment announced the unit debut of Irene and Seulgi earlier this year. Although there was news of the delay of their debut a few weeks earlier, they were back on track sooner than what fans thought. Since then, they have been periodically releasing teaser images and videos.

Both Irene and Seulgi look polished and chic as they both pose in front of the camera. In this teaser image, the concept differs from the usual cute, bubbly, and fresh image that Red Velvet is known for.



The high contrast lighting between light and darkness in the background accentuates the girls' features and poses. Their sleek black hair highlights their already porcelain skin.

Stay tuned for the full release on July 6 KST.