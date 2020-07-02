38

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Fans trend #ProtectYoungjae worldwide after GOT7's Youngjae looked tired and worn out because of the stalking sasaeng fans

Recently, Youngjae of GOT7 has been expressing his distress because of the sasaeng fans following him. Youngjae was angered by these fans invading his privacy and expressed his feelings on his social media.

Fans on social media noticed that Youngjae looked tired and worn out during MBC radio's July 2 broadcast of 'Idol Radio'. 

His fatigued look is having fans worried and posting tweets with the hashtag #protectyoungjae which trended worldwide.

Many are responding to these tweets saying "Really breaks my heart to see Youngjae looking so sad like that", "Of course he's not in a good mood after what happened....what are these sasaengs thinking??"

This is not the first time this has happened, unfortunately. Thus, many fans are enraged about the situation. Fans are now fervently asking JYP Entertainment to protect their artist.

danilove3709626 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Protect our sunshine! His face is breaking my ahgase heart!!

desikpoplover762 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

His problem is two years old. Normally it would not be a huge deal since mostly it stops soon but his is consistent for two frikkin years. That is a dangerous situation and the way he is freaking out and getting angry seems that it is seriously unhealthy for him and it may turn into some serious condition, hope JYP does not join the list of cos. who ignored their artists at their time of need.

