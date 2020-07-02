Fans trend #ProtectYoungjae worldwide after GOT7's Youngjae looked tired and worn out because of the stalking sasaeng fans

Recently, Youngjae of GOT7 has been expressing his distress because of the sasaeng fans following him. Youngjae was angered by these fans invading his privacy and expressed his feelings on his social media.
Fans on social media noticed that Youngjae looked tired and worn out during MBC radio's July 2 broadcast of 'Idol Radio'.
His fatigued look is having fans worried and posting tweets with the hashtag #protectyoungjae which trended worldwide.
Many are responding to these tweets saying "Really breaks my heart to see Youngjae looking so sad like that", "Of course he's not in a good mood after what happened....what are these sasaengs thinking??"
This is not the first time this has happened, unfortunately. Thus, many fans are enraged about the situation. Fans are now fervently asking JYP Entertainment to protect their artist.
