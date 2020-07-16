Listen to the moody highlight medley for Yukika's 1st full album, 'Soul Lady'

Rookie solo singer Yukika is returning with her first ever full album, 'Soul Lady'!

The upcoming album is set to contain a total of 13 tracks, including Yukika's comeback title track also called "Soul Lady", as well as "I Feel Love", the singer's previous debut title song "Neon", "Yesterday", "A Day For Love", "Pit-a-Pat", "Cherries Jubiles", "I Need A Friend", etc!

If you're in the mood for some retro city pop, make sure to check out Yukika's 1st full album 'Soul Lady' when it drops on July 21 at 6 PM KST!