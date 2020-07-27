North Korean defector suspected of serious sexual crimes is presumed to have fled back to North Korea and brings Coronavirus with him

It was revealed that police have lost track of a North Korean defector in his 20s who is believed to have defected back to the North recently.



In particular, this North Korean defector was being accused of serious sexual offenses. However, it was revealed that the police officer in charge did not make any phone calls to the North Korean defector for a month before his disappearance.



According to an investigation briefing of the disappearance of the 24-year-old North Korean defector, identified only by his surname Kim, Kim was found to have taken a taxi to a village in Ganghwa, located near the border at 2:20 a.m. on July 18th. The last trace of Kim's whereabouts was his bag that was found near a ditch around that area.



Inside the bag were goggles, clothes, and receipts. The receipts show that Kim had exchanged about 4.8 million KRW (~4,015.17 USD) to US dollars after withdrawing 5 million KRW (~4,181.51 USD) from the bank. The South Korean military believes that Kim swam through a drainage channel under the fence and then crossed over back to the North.



A day before Kim's disappearance, it was revealed that Kim had returned to his residence at Gimpo after borrowing a car from his acquaintance, a North Korean defector who is a YouTuber, on the 17th. It is presumed that Kim had planned his escape route in advance before escaping.



That evening, Kim was found to have eaten at a restaurant near his residence and stopped by a massage parlor. After that, he took a taxi and headed back to the Ganghwa village and disappeared.



Although the whereabouts of Kim have been confirmed right before his disappearance at Ganghwa village, however, it was revealed that the police's management system for North Korean defectors was virtually inoperative up until the disappearance of Kim.



Furthermore, there has not been any news that had been reported from North Korea about this matter. However, On July 27th KST, Chosun Central News, and No Dong Newspaper of North Korea reported that a North Korean citizen who defected to South Korea three years ago had returned to Kaesong, a town in North Korea, on the 19th.



According to the news reports, the North Korean authorities have tested this person's bodily fluids, including his blood, and suspect him to be infected with the Coronavirus.



In response, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un immediately ordered the city of Kaesong to be completely locked down, inspected, and isolated. He then called an emergency meeting with the council of the Political Bureau of the Labour Party to declare a maximum emergency quarantine system.



