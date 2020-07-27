Korean media outlet claims the Singer-songwriter who is currently under investigation for illegally filming sexual intercourse with fans is Hwang Kyung Suk, also known as 'The Film'

Recently, it was revealed that a singer-songwriter in his forties, who is also the head of a K-Pop label, is under police investigations for illegal filming.



Now, Sports World News claims that this singer-songwriter, H, is allegedly Hwang Kyung Suk, who is also known as 'The Film'.



On July 27th, a post with the title 'the singer-songwriter in his forties is The Film (Hwang Kyung Suk)' was uploaded to a social media platform. In response to this post, an music industry official stated: "'H' is Hwang Kyung Suk."





Earlier on this day, it was reported that a famous singer-songwriter and a musician in his 40s was booked on charges of illegally filming having sexual intercourse with several women including his fans, and was under investigation by police.





According to a police investigation, he was charged with secretly filming many women, including filming sexual intercourse by using a hidden camera device, until early this year and was being investigated as a suspect back in June.



However, Hwang Kyung Suk has admitted to filming and taking illegal photos but claims that he has not distributed these photos or videos. He also claimed that he had only saved these photos and films in his personal cloud but his cloud was hacked thus, these photos and videos were leaked.



Meanwhile, Hwang Kyung Suk is a singer-songwriter who has been engaging in various activities in the music industry. He was acknowledged for his talents when he wrote and sang the song 'As It Were' at the Yoo Jae Ha's Music Festival. Since then, he has released approximately 120 songs as he promoted as a singer-songwriter. He is also the current representative of the independent label, Seattle Music.

He is best known for his production in the background music for various dramas and sitcoms such as the MBC drama 'High Kick Through the Roof!'. He also participated in album production for various artists such as Danny Ahn, Tei, and Kim Yeon Woo.

