Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Netizens think GFriend Eunha's recent style makes her look similar to actress Uhm Jung Hwa

GFriend's Eunha is getting attention for her latest style.

On July 14 KST, an online community forum discussed Eunha's latest hair and make-up upon GFriend's comeback with "Apple". With a rosy makeup tone and bleached straight hair, Eunha recalls the vibes of Uhm Jung Hwa for certain netizens.

A pop star from the 90s, Uhn Jung Hwa earned the title of a stylish diva as a singer. After switching her main career to acting, she continues to receive popularity from the masses as a versatile veteran singer-actress.

Some articles devoted to Eunha also have headlines that mention Uhm Jung Hwa and Marilyn Monroe as celebrities with a similar look.

Check out the footage in comparison with Uhm Jung Hwa's. 

Does Eunha remind you of any other style icons?

