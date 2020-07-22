21

MONSTA X and fans recognized by Good Neighbor's 'The Neighbors Club' for their charitable donations

MONSTA X and their fans were recognized by Good Neighbor's 'The Neighbors Club' for their charitable donations.

On July 22, Starship Entertainment revealed MONSTA X and their fans Monbebe are now members of 'The Neighbors Club', which recognizes those who've donated at least 10 million Won ($8354.64 USD) a year to the international humanitarian organization Good Neighbors. MONSTA X donated 100 million Won ($83,546.40 USD) this past March to help those in need in the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Monbebe followed up with their own donations.

After being given an invite to 'The Neighbors Club', MONSTA X stated, "We wish to share the love we've received from fans with those in need." 

In other news, MONSTA X are holding their 'MONSTA X Live from Seoul with Luv' concert on August 9 online. 

