Former SECRET member Ji Eun reveals teaser images for 'Dream' comeback

Former SECRET member Ji Eun has revealed teaser images for her 'Dream' comeback.



In the teasers, Ji Eun takes on dreamy summer concepts in a tie-dye gown and by the pool. Her third solo mini album 'Dream' is set to drop on July 26, and it's the former SECRET member's first release since her legal conflict with former agency TS Entertainment.



Fans can expect a track list and music video teaser on July 23 and 24 next. Stay tuned for updates on Ji Eun's comeback.



What do you think of Ji Eun's 'Dream' teasers so far?