MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa talks about Lee Hyori's offer to join project girl group

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa talked about Lee Hyori's offer to join a project girl group. 

Lee Hyori previously came up with the idea to create a project girl group with Jessi, Hwa Sa, Uhm Jung Hwa, and herself as members on 'Hangout with Yoo', and after Uhm Jung Hwa's positive response, Hwa Sa has also shared her thoughts. In a recent interview with 'Star K', the MAMAMOO member expressed, "I'm personally so thankful. I would completely do my part as the youngest member."

She continued, "I'm so thankful that Lee Hyori sunbae seems to think well of me. I'm so thankful that I don't even know what to say. I saw it on TV, and I wasn't bold enough to say anything."

In other news, Hwa Sa recently made a solo comeback with "Maria".


She's always so humble I love her

