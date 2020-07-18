KARD celebrate their 3rd debut anniversary

KARD is celebrating the group's 3rd debut anniversary!



On July 19 at midnight KST, DSP Media's official Twitter account tweeted an adorable picture of the group with the message "3rd anniversary congratulation" The label also tweeted out multiple celebratory hashtags, including #BM #JSEPH #SOMIN #JIWOO #HAPPY_KARD_DAY #해피칻데이 #카드_생일축하해("KARD_HBD")t #히든카드도_생일축하해("HBD to_HiddenKARD"). KARD plans to host a special V Live session with fans on July 19 at 7:19 PM KST, which was posted on the group's official Twitter account.



Happy anniversary to KARD!