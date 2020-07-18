91

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

KARD celebrate their 3rd debut anniversary

AKP STAFF

KARD is celebrating the group's 3rd debut anniversary!

On July 19 at midnight KST, DSP Media's official Twitter account tweeted an adorable picture of the group with the message "3rd anniversary congratulation" The label also tweeted out multiple celebratory hashtags, including #BM #JSEPH #SOMIN #JIWOO #HAPPY_KARD_DAY #해피칻데이 #카드_생일축하해("KARD_HBD")t #히든카드도_생일축하해("HBD to_HiddenKARD"). KARD plans to host a special V Live session with fans on July 19 at 7:19 PM KST, which was posted on the group's official Twitter account. 

Happy anniversary to KARD!

  1. KARD
14 2,752 Share 96% Upvoted

5

quark123956,972 pts 19 hours ago 1
19 hours ago

Happy anniversary KARD!

Share

1 more reply

2

Lucy183 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Youre so talented!! Happy anniversary Kard

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

YG to debut Chinese Girl Group
18 hours ago   76   82,383
Lee Hi
Lee Hi unveils D-4 teaser for "HOLO" release
12 hours ago   2   1,367
YG to debut Chinese Girl Group
18 hours ago   76   82,383

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND