Jamie sheds tears as she leaves a video letter for J.Y. Park who said "I'm sorry" as she left JYP

Singer Jamie appeared on MBC every1's 'Video Star', which aired on July 7th, and expressed her gratitude towards J.Y. Park.



During the broadcast on this day, Jamie started off by saying that J.Y.Park had apologized to her before she left JYP Entertainment. He had told her "I wanted to try a lot of things, and you were good at doing this and that. So I contemplated on which direction to go about the work. I should've set the direction sooner so I'm sorry I wasn't able to."







In reply to his apology, Jamie stated "I think producer (J.Y. Park) was waiting for me for two years. I think he was being considerate of me and respecting me as an artist telling me 'find something that you want to do' rather than forcing me to do things. Thanks to him I was able to find the music I wanted to make." and expressed her gratitude to J.Y. Park.



Jamie continued to say that "I felt like crying. I didn't think producer J.Y. Park would think in that way. I really felt his sincerity" as her eyes became red and teary.

Jamie sent a video letter to J.Y.Park that day and seemed like she couldn't control her emotions as her eyes reddened.



Finally, she composed herself and began the video message saying, "I found the music I wanted to make because you always gave me good advice without forcing things on me. I'm going to become an awesome and honest musician, so continue to watch over me. I love you."

Meanwhile, Jamie was the winner of the SBS tv show 'Kpop Star Season 1' and made her debut with JYP Entertainment back in 2012.



Last year, she left JYP Entertainment and joined Warner Music Korea in April 2020. She started a new chapter of her career as she decided to promote under the name Jamie rather than Park Ji Min.



