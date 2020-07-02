GOT7's Youngjae gets angry at sasaengs invading his privacy

GOT7's Youngjae got angry at sasaengs for invading his privacy.



On July 2, Youngjae took to Instagram to make the post below, which includes the message, "Stop coming to the front of the hair and makeup place. And are you threatening me? When you secretly took photos of me speaking with other people at a cafe and then came up to me and asked 'Can I post this?'"



He added in the caption, "If you want to see a person's life get ruined, post your photos, and feel it for yourself." Youngjae most recently asked sasaengs to stop calling and messaging his phone in December of 2019.



In related news, JYP Entertainment announced legal action on behalf of GOT7 and ITZY.





