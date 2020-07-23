Sam Hammington shocks netizens after his 22kg (48.5 lbs) weight loss

Sam Hammington shocked netizens as he revealed his recent photos after his weight loss.



The popular New Zealand-born Australian comedian posted a photo on his Instagram along with the caption "Happy Bday, and early bday! So thankful for the people that put on this special small event!"

In the photo, Sam Hammington is seen celebrating his wife's birthday as he is seen sitting next to his wife wearing a cone hat. What caught the eyes of netizens was his slim figure which showed Sam Hammington to be a lot slimmer than he used to be.



Previously, Sam Hammington had revealed his diet photos through a dieting company and revealed his reasons for dieting. Since then, Sam Hammington has been consistently posting photos of himself on his Instagram account.

In each new photo, Sam Hammington looks slimmer and slimmer. He revealed that he had lost a total of 22kg (~48.5 lbs) which is 8kg lighter than when he first revealed his stunning weight loss.







