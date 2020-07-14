TEEN TOP to perform new special stage of 'Going Crazy 2020' on 'Music Bank'

TEEN TOP have prepared another special stage for this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank'!

Back on July 10, TEEN TOP garnered attention by commemorating their 10th anniversary since debut in a very special way - performing the 2020 version of their fan-voted favorite title track "To You" on 'Music Bank' and also releasing the 2020 version as part of a digital single album.

Now, after the rave response from last week's "To You 2020", TEEN TOP will be returning to 'Music Bank' this week with a 2020 version of "Going Crazy"!

Meanwhile, various 2.5 generation hits from the early 2010's have become a popular topic with nostalgic netizens on online communities, YouTube, etc including songs by TEEN TOP, ZE:A, U-KISS, and more.