Jessi & Oh Na Ra reportedly joining Yoo Jae Suk's upcoming tvN variety 'Sixth Sense'

Solo artist Jessi and actress Oh Na Ra are the next stars to get on board the cast of tvN's upcoming new variety, headed by Yoo Jae Suk!

As previously reported, Yoo Jae Suk is currently working on a new tvN program along with former 'Running Man' PD Jung Chul Min titled 'Sixth Sense' (working title). Jung Chul Min PD is seeking out around 4~5 cast members alongside Yoo Jae Suk for the upcoming variety, which is said to be a fun, outdoor-style program.

Earlier, several media outlets reported that actress Jeon So Min would be working with Yoo Jae Suk and Jung Chul Min PD on 'Sixth Sense', and now, Jessi and Oh Na Ra have also been named as possible cast members.

Meanwhile, filming for 'Sixth Sense' is expected to begin some time in early August. What do you think of this new tvN variety so far?

[UPDATE] Since the above media outlet reports, tvN has officially confirmed, "Yoo Jae Suk, Jeon So Min, Oh Na Ra, and Jessi are confirmed for Jung Chul Min PD's new variety, 'Sixth Sense'."