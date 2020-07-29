2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

CNBLUE's Yonghwa, Lee Joon, Jung Se Woon, & Lee Jin Hyuk filming for 'Knowing Brothers' today

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on July 30, K-pop idols including CNBLUE's Yonghwa, Lee Joon, Jung Se Woon, and Lee Jin Hyuk will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' today!

For older generation idols CNBLUE's Yonghwa and Lee Joon, this will mark their first 'Knowing Brothers' guest appearances in approximately 3 years. In Jung Se Woon's case, the idol singer previously appeared as a member of a mini 'Knowing Brothers' corner 'Career Counseling'. This will mark his and Lee Jin Hyuk's first appearances as guests of the main program. 

Look forward to these idol stars and their class session with the 'Knowing Brothers' cast, airing soon!

  1. Yonghwa
  2. Jung Se Woon
  3. Lee Joon
  4. Lee Jin Hyuk
0 357 Share 67% Upvoted
AB6IX, BTS, Jungkook, Jimin, Gong Yoo, Kang Dong Won, Lee Jun Ki, NU
Hot male celebrities who were born in Busan
6 hours ago   15   6,535
NCT, Jeno, Mark, Jisung, Haechan, Jaemin, NCT Dream
Find out NCT Dream's MBTI
5 hours ago   1   3,506

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND