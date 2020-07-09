10

ATEEZ release rugged diary film concept photos of Hongjoong & Seonghwa



Rookie boy group ATEEZ is counting down the days until their comeback with 'Zero: Fever Part.1', with a set of rugged 'Diary Film' concept images!

Back on July 9, the group hinted at an intense comeback storyline with a short, impactful 'Diary Film' teaser video starring leader Hongjoong. Now, Hongjoong and Seonghwa are here to kick off a series of 'Diary Film' concept photos, combining a moody, grungy vibe with their handsome visuals. 

Meanwhile, ATEEZ will be returning this coming July 29 at 6 PM KST with a new mini album, 'Zero: Fever Part.1'. 

