Crush rocks bold, spiky hair in new comeback images

Crush is rocking a bold, edgy style for his comeback single album, 'Ohio'!



Expressing himself freely through a mixture of trendy fashion and hair styles, Crush hints at a more mature sound and concept for his upcoming new music release. This marks Crush's return with a new album approximately 2 months after his collaboration track "Mayday" feat. Red Velvet's Joy.

Crush's upcoming single album, set for release on July 14 at 6 PM KST, contains a total of 2 tracks including title track "Ohio" as well as "Let Me" feat. Devin Morrison. Fans can also tune in to the singer's exclusive comeback countdown broadcast via YouTube, on July 14 at 5 PM KST.

