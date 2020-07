EXO-SC released more teaser images on July 7 KST for their upcoming first full album '1 Billion Views'. Both Chanyeol and Sehun are pulling holding guns as they are surrounded by old CRT TV's.



EXO-SC announced their comeback earlier this year and have been releasing teasers continuously. Fans are anticipating the release of their full album, which will be released next week on July 13.

Stay tuned for the release of their album '1 Billion Views' coming to you soon.