1THE9 unveils 'coming soon' teaser for 3rd mini album 'Turn Over'

The boys of 1THE9 are coming back very, very soon!

On July 6 KST, the group's agency PocketDol Studio unveiled a new 'coming soon' teaser for the group's 3rd mini album 'Turn Over' through their official social media channels. The teaser image features what appears to be an outdoor scene that has been distorted pinks and light blues.

Meanwhile, 1THE9 first teased the comeback late last month with some behind-the-scenes footage of their music video taping. 'Turn Over' is set for release on July 16.

Stay tuned for more teasers!