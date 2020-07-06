8

Posted by danisurst

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) gives latest single 'Love Me Harder' the relay dance treatment

WOODZ is the latest artist to participate in the 'relay dance' series!

On July 6 KST, the Yuehua Entertainment solo artist unveiled a 'relay dance' video for his latest single "Love Me Harder" through Mnet's M2 YouTube channel. In the video, he is dressed in a striped suit and joined by his back-up dancers, as he goes through a playful variation of the song's original choreography. He ends the video by thanking fans for watching and urging them to continue enjoying the song.


Meanwhile, WOODZ released his latest album 'EQUAL' on June 29.

Check out the relay dance above!

