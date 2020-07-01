1Team drop mischievous new teaser photos for comeback single

Rookie boy group 1Team has dropped a second set of mischievous concept photos for their new comeback single, "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI"!

The boys' upcoming 1st digital single promotions will kick off 1Team's first comeback with a song composed by one of the members. "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI", composed and written by BC, is expected to ingrain the rookie boy group's unique color and sound to viewers and listeners.



1Team's full comeback is set for this August 4 at 6 PM KST. To see all of 1Team members' 2nd concept teasers, visit the group's official Twitter!

