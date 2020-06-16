WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon to appear on 'King of Mask Singers' panel

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon is set to appear on the MBC music variety show 'King of Mask Singers'.



According to reports on June 16 KST, Kang Seung Yoon is scheduled to film for the show as a member of the host panel today. The WINNER member previously appeared on 'King of Mask Singers' under the mask Chow Yun Fat this past February to May, winning 6 consecutive victories and becoming the youngest winner of the show.



In other news, Kang Seung Yoon is starring in the upcoming MBC drama 'Kairos', which premieres this fall. The series marks his comeback to acting following the finale of tvN's 'Prison Playbook' in 2017.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Seung Yoon.

