Lee Hi to make first TV appearance since leaving YG Entertainment on 'Begin Again Korea'

Lee Hi will be making her first TV appearance since leaving YG Entertainment on 'Begin Again Korea'.



On June 16, an insider revealed Lee Hi recently wrapped up filming for the JTBC variety show, and she's scheduled to appear on the June 27th episode. The insider stated, "For this season, there are a lot of performances where the artists will be joined by other artists for collaborations together. We're trying to create different stages with various attempts."



Lee Hi parted ways with YG Entertainment in December of 2019, and though there were reports she was possibly signing with MakeUS Entertainment and AOMG, nothing has been confirmed.





'Begin Again Korea' follows Lee So Ra, Henry, AKMU's Suhyun, Harim, Jukjae, Jung Seung Hwan, and Crush as they hold social-distancing busking events.