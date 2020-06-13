TWICE, Oh My Girl, and BLACKPINK top brand value rankings for girl groups in June

TWICE has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in June.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, TWICE was at the top of the June data, followed by Oh My Girl and BLACKPINK. 65,141,220 pieces of data were examined from May 12th to June 13th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, IZ*ONE, GFriend, Red Velvet, (G)I-DLE, Girls' Generation, MAMAMOO, LOONA, Lovelyz, A Pink, April, Cignature, ITZY, AOA, GWSN, f(x), Dream Catcher, Busters, DIA, Momoland, BVNDIT, Weki Meki, CLC, Berry Good, LABOUM, fromis_9, and Girl's Day.

Congratulations to everyone!