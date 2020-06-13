8

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE, Oh My Girl, and BLACKPINK top brand value rankings for girl groups in June

TWICE has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in June.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, TWICE was at the top of the June data, followed by Oh My Girl and BLACKPINK. 65,141,220 pieces of data were examined from May 12th to June 13th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, IZ*ONEGFriendRed Velvet(G)I-DLEGirls' GenerationMAMAMOOLOONALovelyzA PinkAprilCignatureITZYAOAGWSNf(x)Dream CatcherBustersDIAMomolandBVNDITWeki MekiCLCBerry GoodLABOUMfromis_9, and Girl's Day.

Congratulations to everyone!

IMakeMyPoint188 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Oh My Girl at no 2!! Still staying strong despite all the competition!! They are getting the attention they deserve after so long!

And SNSD at no 8!! Basically doing nothing and still getting attention.

Queens and upcoming queens.

