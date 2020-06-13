ATEEZ's Yeosang and Wooyoung talk about their Big Hit trainee days

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Yeosang reminisced back to when they first met each other.

The two had met each other when they were Big Hit Entertainment trainees. They became so close that after Yeosang moved to KQ Entertainment, Wooyoung decided he trusted and wanted to be with Yeosang, so he moved soon after to KQ Entertainment as well.

During a recent 'V Live' episode, Yeosang was asked about his first impression of Wooyoung. He revealed, "He was full of charms. When we had the monthly assessment, we had scored, and there was a score for charms. Wooyoung got first place. He was so good."



Yeosang said that Wooyoung was getting first place during monthly evaluation when they first met, so this mean it happened during their trainee days on BigHit



I guess Wooyoung legendary trainee and stage genius since always~ pic.twitter.com/GdkmpCYkXP — Ari~°•🐣🌐 (@A__FCB) June 10, 2020

It looks like their close friendship led to ATEEZ being the group it is today. Can you imagine Yeosang or Wooyoung in anywhere else but ATEEZ?