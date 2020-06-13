6

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

ATEEZ's Yeosang and Wooyoung talk about their Big Hit trainee days

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Yeosang reminisced back to when they first met each other.

The two had met each other when they were Big Hit Entertainment trainees. They became so close that after Yeosang moved to KQ Entertainment, Wooyoung decided he trusted and wanted to be with Yeosang, so he moved soon after to KQ Entertainment as well.

During a recent 'V Live' episode, Yeosang was asked about his first impression of Wooyoung. He revealed, "He was full of charms. When we had the monthly assessment, we had scored, and there was a score for charms. Wooyoung got first place. He was so good."

It looks like their close friendship led to ATEEZ being the group it is today. Can you imagine Yeosang or Wooyoung in anywhere else but ATEEZ?

  1. ATEEZ
  2. Yeosang
  3. Wooyoung
RandomKpopGuy181 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Their story always warms my heart soo much, the fact Wooyoung took a risk and left bighit behind to follow his friend, the fact he wanted to succeed with him dammit I'm tearing up

1

sushiyong9 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

i wish more best friends were like this. it's kinda like the friendships in movies. can i at least have a friend like that?

