TWICE has hit another landmark for one of their MVs.

"What Is Love?" was released on April 9th, 2018 as the title song of their 5th mini-album. The MV hit the 400 million mark at 11:14 PM KST on the 27th. It's the girls' 3rd MV to hit over 400 million after "TT" and "Likey".

Congratulations to TWICE! You can check it out again below.