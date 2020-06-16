tvN's 'The Salty Tour' confirmed to resume airing later this month with first guests Joy & Kim Jong Min

tvN's travel variety program 'The Salty Tour' is confirmed to resume airing later this month, starting on June 30 at 7:40 PM KST!

Originally, 'The Salty Tour' is a travel variety where the cast introduces viewers to unique overseas travel packages on a budget. However, as a result of the global COVID19 pandemic alert, the series will be returning with a feature of hidden travel spots across Korea.

Previously, model Han Hye Jin announced her departure from 'The Salty Tour' as a former fixed cast members. The remaining cast members Park Myung Soo, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and Kim Jun Ho will now be joined by a new female travel companion, actress So Yi Hyun! The first guests of 'The Salty Tour's new domestic travel edition will be Red Velvet's Joy and singer Kim Jong Min, partnering up with the cast to find the most memorable travel spots of Jeju island.

