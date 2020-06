Seventeen continues to release individual concept photos for their upcoming album 'Heng:garae'.



On June 14 at midnight KST, members Vernon, The8, S.Coups, Dino, and Woozi showed off their soft looks in the following aesthetic images. The concept for the group's 7th mini-album seems to take on kibbe soft classic looks.



Check out all the concept photos below! How are you liking this comeback concept?