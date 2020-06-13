8

Stray Kids show off their cooking skills in a teaser for upcoming title track "God's Menu"

Stray Kids is keeping their fans well fed with tasty comeback contents ahead of their upcoming release 'GO生'.

On June 14 at midnight KST, the charismatic boy group showed that they have it all, including god-like cooking skills in a teaser for their upcoming title track "God's Menu". Previously, the group has revealed the whole menu for their 1st full album 'GO生'. The tracklist includes 14 songs: "GO生", "神 Menu"(God's Menu), "Easy", "Pacemaker", "Airplane", "Daily Life", "Phobia", "Blue Print", "Ride", "Haven", "Top", "Slump", "Gone Days", and "On Track."

Check out the teaser above. Are you excited about their comeback on June 18?

This was literally so entertaining and funny at the same time. Kids who cannot makes smoothies, almost burnt down the kitchen, pretending to be chefs? Golden!

This is why I stan Stray Kids! Quality content!

That was like a whole new concept!!! Thats crazy and I love it

