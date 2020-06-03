JYP Entertainment issues official statement in response to plagiarism accusations in TWICE's 'More & More' MV

Some time after the full release of TWICE's comeback MV "More & More", an American artist named Davis McCarty spoke up on SNS after noticing that a set piece in the MV very close resembled a replica of his own installation piece, 'Pulse Portal'.

Davis McCarty wrote, "Korean K-Pop band TWICE steals and 'Pulse Portal' design and creates a replica for their music video. It already has 15 million views since its launch today on YouTube. This is blatant copyright infringement; art friends can you help give me some guidance?"

As you can see in the image below, the MV scene in questions deals with TWICE dancing in front of a colorful art installation.

Below is Davis McCarty's 'Pulse Portal' art installation, featured in Baltimore from April of 2018.

Davis McCarty has since deleted his SNS post mentioning TWICE's MV. Then, on June 3, a representative of JYP Entertainment issued an official press statement regarding the issues, as follows:

"This morning, we learned that a set item in the 'More & More' MV identically resembles another existing art piece; we have requested that the MV production company come to a mutual settlement through conversation with the original artist of this piece. As a company which produces creative content for our artists, JYP plans on preparing preventative systems in order to ensure that such an issue does not happen again."

